Bike Oxford set to see hundreds of cyclists in 10th anniversary year
A cycling event that takes riders through Oxford and the surrounding countryside is celebrating its 10th anniversary this weekend.
Bike Oxford will offer entrants a choice of three routes starting at Oxford University Rugby Club on Sunday.
The event features CyclAbility, which provides inclusive cycling sessions for people of all abilities.
Bike Oxford will also raise money for new charity partner Maggie's Oxford Cancer Care Centre.
About 700 cyclists of all abilities are set to ride through signposted routes of either 26, 50 or 75 miles from the rugby club.
Victor Alway, from Bike Oxford, said the event has "a real community spirit".
"Bike Oxford is championed by Oxford City and Oxfordshire County councils as a way of encouraging active transport and healthy lifestyle, and supported by Cowley Road Condors, a vibrant and friendly road cycling club," Mr Alway said.
For a second year in a row, they collaborate with CyclAbilty, a community interest company that provides inclusive cycling for people with various health barriers.
Their adapted cycling event took place on Friday at the Horspath Athletics track in a safe traffic-free environment.
CyclAbility director Steve Unwin said the inclusive sessions help people "gain confidence both in themselves and in cycling".
"We have a young man whose life has to be supported by carers but when he is on the track, he can be himself," Mr Unwin said.
"People with long-term health conditions including strokes and dementia come along and their mood improves and they look forward to having a good time."
Bike Oxford will also be running an interactive 10-mile walking event called Walk Oxford.
