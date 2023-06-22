Oxford LTNs: Cameras to replace traffic-calming bollards in Cowley
A council has decided to replace controversial traffic-calming measures with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras on three Oxford roads.
This will give taxis, buses, postal and emergency service vehicles free access through some of Cowley Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN).
Oxfordshire County Council will introduce the changes in Littlemore Road, Littlehay Road and Crescent Road.
Blue Badge holders and carers will not be exempt.
The Cowley LTNs were made permanent in July 2022 following an 18-month trial.
The idea behind the scheme was "to create quiet streets where walking, wheeling and cycling is safer and more enjoyable" by using plant pots and bollards to close side roads to through traffic.
But simulation data suggested the LTNs can delay emergency vehicles by up to 45 seconds if the vehicle has to be re-routed.
The proposed ANPR cameras will instead check the number plates of all vehicles passing through the restricted area and cross reference them against an exemptions list.
A council spokesperson said the changes came after "stakeholder engagement including with the emergency services, internal reviews, and site visits".
Despite the decision to introduce flexibility for Cowley's LTNs, the council insisted the changes would be "kept under review".
Oxfordshire County Council has been approached for comment.
