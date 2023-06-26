Oxford teen guilty of murder over shoe debt stabbing
A teenager who killed a man in an argument over a £100 pair of trainers has been found guilty of murder.
Alex Innes, 25, was stabbed in the chest after the row broke out in Love Jericho cocktail bar in Walton Street, Oxford, on 12 November.
Greg Muinami, 18, of Cranham Street, was found guilty at Oxford Crown Court of murder and possessing a blade.
Three co-defendants were acquitted of the two offences, as well as an alternative charge of manslaughter.
Michael Oluyitan, 19, of Waynflete Road, Bradley Morton, 18, of Cumberlege Close and Keyarno Allen, 18, of Furlong Close, were cleared by unanimous verdicts after a six-week trial.
Mr Innes was on a Saturday night out when Muinami began arguing with him in the bar and later in the street, police said.
Det Ch Insp Jon Capps said: "Greg Muinami had armed himself with a knife that night.
"He intended to use it to resolve what he perceived to be an argument over a pair of trainers and him owing an associated debt of £100.
"Alex tried to resolve things amicably but Muinami fatally stabbed Alex Innes in a horrific act of violence and has shown to be a coward ever since, giving no account for his actions. He has shown no remorse."
"Alex's death is another needless example of the dangers of knife possession.
"Tackling knife crime is a top priority for Thames Valley Police because of the untold harm this causes."
Mr Innes' family previously said the electrician, from Kidlington, would "always be remembered by so many for his smile, charming manner and dry wit".
In a statement, they said: "He was a caring and affectionate person who always maintained his famous confident and fiercely loyal character."
Muinami has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on 21 July.
