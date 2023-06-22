Tribute to third victim of triple-fatal car crash in Marcham
The third victim of a car crash in which three teenagers died has been named as Ethan Goddard.
The 18-year-old was a passenger in a BMW when it hit a tree on the A415 in Marcham, Oxfordshire, early on Tuesday.
Fellow passengers Elliot Pullen, 17, and Daniel Hancock, 18, also died. The driver, another 18-year-old man, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Mr Goddard's family said he was a "kind [and] generous" young man.
In a statement, they said: "Ethan was very passionate about the things he loved. He was hard-working, enjoyed his part-time job, while studying engineering at college.
"As a child, Ethan had a passion for scooters and then mountain bikes, progressing on to dirt bikes and then cars.
"We couldn't be more proud of the fine young man he was turning into. We will always love him and he will be missed by many, not just us."
They described him as "kind, generous, caring [and] always thinking of others".