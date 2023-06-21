Family tributes for teens killed in Marcham triple-fatal crash
- Published
Two of three young victims of a car crash have been named as Elliot Pullen and Daniel Hancock.
The friends, 17 and 18 respectively, were passengers in a BMW when it hit a tree on the A415 in Marcham on Tuesday.
Another 18-year-old passenger was also killed, while the driver, 18, is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Mr Hancock's family urged other young men to not take risks "you can't come back from".
They said: "Anyone who is, or has been, the parent of a teenage boy, will know the worry you feel when they begin to venture into the world without you by their side.
"We take some solace in the fact that Daniel lived every day to its fullest, surrounded by friends who became family."
Mr Pullen's family said they had been left "shattered" by the "awful tragedy".
In a statement, they said the teenager had been nearing the end of an IT apprenticeship qualification and had been working with a local company for nearly two years.
"Elliot lived his life to the full and he was planning his upcoming 18th birthday celebrations and should have had an amazingly bright future ahead of him, a life of adventures and seeing the world," they added.
"It has now been cut short by this awful tragedy, leaving behind a shattered family who will miss Elliot beyond words."
Jacqui Canton, principal of Abingdon & Witney College, which two of the boys attended, said the community was "shocked and devastated".
She said the boys had their "whole lives ahead of them" and that the college was "working hard to ensure our college community, staff and students have the support they need to process these events".
Tikki Offer, who has lived in Marcham for six years, came to look at the floral tributes.
She said: "When something like this happens to four young men at the start of their lives, you think life is so precious.
"There will be a service on Sunday and the lady at the cemetery said she doesn't know if the church is big enough."
Previously, resident Andrew James said: "This is the third serious accident at almost exactly the same spot. It's an unexpected curve, surrounded by trees, which seems to create a black spot."Police say part of the A415 will remain closed until Wednesday afternoon as they investigate.
A memorial service for the victims will be held at the local church on Sunday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.