Elliot Pullen: Family 'adored' teen killed in Oxfordshire triple-fatal crash
- Published
The family of a 17-year-old who died in a crash in which two other people were killed have paid tribute to their "bright and talented son".
Elliot Pullen was a passenger in a BMW when it hit a tree on the A415 in Marcham, Oxfordshire, early on Tuesday.
Two other passengers, both 18-year-old men, were also killed. The driver, another 18-year-old man, is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Elliot's family said they had been left "shattered" by this "awful tragedy".
In a statement, they said the teenager had been nearing the end of an IT apprenticeship qualification and had been working with a local company for nearly two years.
"Elliot lived his life to the full and he was planning his upcoming 18th birthday celebrations and should have had an amazingly bright future ahead of him, a life of adventures and seeing the world," they added.
"It has now been cut short by this awful tragedy, leaving behind a shattered family who will miss Elliot beyond words."Police say part of the A415 will remain closed until Wednesday afternoon as they investigate the incident.