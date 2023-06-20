Three teens killed and one hurt as car hits tree in Oxfordshire
- Published
Three teenagers have died and a fourth is in a life-threatening condition after the car they were travelling in hit a tree.
The four were in a silver BMW that crashed on the A415 in Marcham, Oxfordshire, at about 00:10 BST.
The passengers, two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy, all died. Police said their next of kin have been told.
The driver, an 18-year-old man from Oxfordshire, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Sgt Matt Cadmore, from Thames Valley Police, said: "This is an extremely tragic incident which has resulted in the deaths of three young men.
"Our thoughts remain with their families and friends at this extremely difficult time."
He urged anyone who witnessed the crash or with dashcam footage prior to the collision to contact the force.
Susie Jackson lives close to the scene of the collision and told the BBC: "Something needs to be done about the road, it's too dangerous.
"There's been about four incidents in the last couple of years and there have been several fatalities here."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.