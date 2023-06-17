Motorcyclist dies two days after crash in Wheatley
A motorcyclist has died in hospital two days after a crash with a car.
The man was riding on Thame Road in Wheatley, Oxfordshire, at 13:15 BST on Tuesday when the crash happened near Chilworth House Upper School.
Thames Valley Police, which has not confirmed the man's age, said the crash also involved a Ford C Max.
The force said he died on Thursday at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. It has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
