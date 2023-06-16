Oxford A34: Motorists warned of delays ahead of weekend closure
- Published
A section of the A34 in Oxfordshire will be shut over the weekend.
The road will fully close northbound and also have one lane shut southbound between Botley and Peartree from 21:00 BST until 06:00 on Monday.
It is the latest of numerous weekend closures as National Highways re-waterproofs the road and repairs the Wolvercote Viaduct.
National Highways is urging drivers to allow extra time and make sure they take water on their journeys.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
During the closure last weekend queues of over an hour were reported around the Swinford Toll bridge as drivers diverted.
Greg Stone from National Highways said: "We've learnt from the pervious weekend and we're going to put out extra signage."
He added as the works were weather dependent it was possible the work could be delayed and urged motorists to check their social media for updates.
The diversion is via Eastern Bypass Road, A40 and A44 between the Peartree and Hinksey Hill Interchanges.
The same closures are also planned for next weekend.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.