Rapper Slowthai denies two charges of rape
- Published
Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai has pleaded not guilty to two charges of rape.
The 28-year-old artist, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, is accused of raping a woman twice on 8 September 2021.
Co-defendant Alex Blake-Walker, 25, pleaded not guilty at Oxford Crown Court to one count of rape and two sexual assaults.
Judge Michael Gledhill KC released the two defendants on conditional bail until their trial in July 2024.
Mr Blake-Walker, of Wallbutton Road, south London, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in the same incident. He is also accused of raping and sexually assaulting a second complainant.
Slowthai was nominated for a Grammy award in 2021 and a Mercury prize in 2019.
The rapper, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, recently withdrew from a scheduled performance at Wembley Stadium on 8 July alongside Self Esteem and Britpop band Blur.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.