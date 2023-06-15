Youth charity mural crowns Blenheim entrance in Oxfordshire
A huge mural designed by young people that explores issues such as slavery, colonialism and gender, has been unveiled at Blenheim Palace.
Members of Oxfordshire Youth came up with the idea for the design when they spent February half-term at the palace learning about its history.
Their 12m-high (39ft) display combines various forms of art and spoken word.
The collaboration between Blenheim Palace and Oxfordshire Youth is part of an ongoing £2m conservation project.
Pia Saunders-Patel, who is one of the featured poets, said: "I have an Indian mother and an English father, so it's important for me to mention the darker parts of the past.
"I usually write poems hidden away in my room and I don't let people see them. It's a massive delight to have that space as a young person and connect with older generations."
The mural covers the Flagstaff Gate, one of the main Blenheim entrances which originally was a water tower.
After World War One, the lead roof was changed to a corrugated tin one, and is now being reverted back to its original design.
This will help with water retention as part of the estate's move towards becoming carbon neutral in the next few years.
"The project is really fast-paced and we have a bigger amount of real estate here," said Kelly Whitten, head of built heritage at Blenheim. We thought - why don't we do something bold."
Lady Henrietta Spencer-Churchill, president of Oxfordshire Youth, said: "We wanted them to be spontaneous and be honest about it.
"We didn't want to put any influence on it or any filters and that's certainly what's happened."
The mural will be on display until September.
The next major part of the restoration project is replacing the palace's entire roof which will commence in 2025.