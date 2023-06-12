Oxford: Hinksey Outdoor pool opens after weather delays repairs
- Published
An outdoor swimming pool has opened for the summer season after wet weather delayed repairs.
Hinksey Outdoor Pool in Oxford had been due to open in mid-May after its original April opening was put back.
The unusually wet weather set the work to replace the liner costing £132,000 back as it needed to be installed during dry conditions.
The pool's operators said it would be running on reduced opening hours for the first week until 18 June.
Work to fit a new lining was completed at the end of May - it then had to be filled and brought up to a swimming temperature of 27C.
Last year a heat pump to heat the 54m (177ft) x 34m (111ft) pool was installed that converts thermal energy from Hinksey Lake.
The lido, in Hinksey Park, Abingdon Road, is owned by Oxford City Council and managed by Fusion Lifestyle.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.