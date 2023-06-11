Oxford: Cyclist hit by unmarked police car in early hours
A cyclist has been hit by an unmarked police car responding to an emergency call, police have said.
The vehicle had its sirens and blue lights activated when it collided with the bicycle in Oxford at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, Thames Valley Police said.
The cyclist, a man in his 20s, sustained injuries to his arm and leg. He remains in hospital.
A section of St Giles was closed for several hours after the incident.
The force said an investigation was "ongoing".
It urged any witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.
