Oxford University hosts first Sikh community kitchen
- Published
Students have brought together the first ever Sikh community kitchen at Oxford University.
Known as a langar, it serves meals free of charge, regardless of religion, caste, gender, economic status, or ethnicity.
About 100 people came to the event at Rhodes House, which included a presentation, music, and food.
Student union president Michael-Akolade Ayodeji said attending was a "truly amazing experience".
A langar is traditionally the community kitchen of a Sikh place of worship, known as a gurdwara.
At the event each guest received a head covering with their names written in Punjabi on arrival.
Serene Singh, a Rhodes Scholar and graduate president for the Oxford Sikh Society, gave a presentation about Sikh values.
She said: "I hope this langar starts an annual tradition for not just university attendees but for other people too - especially for those who are currently unhoused or hungry in Oxford - for decades to come."
She said she hoped to roll out more free kitchens aimed at the vulnerable in future.
Her talk was followed by a performance of Sikh kirtan music with traditional Indian classical instruments including the vaaja (a type of harmonium) and the tabla (drums). The event concluded with the attendees eating together on the floor to represent equality and the building of community.
Isatu Bokum, a 2022 Scholar from The Gambia, said the "vibrant energy, delectable food, and strong sense of community created an unforgettable experience".
She added: "We felt truly blessed to be a part of this momentous occasion that beautifully showcased the richness of Sikh culture."
Mr Ayodeji said: "I felt the event was truly important in demonstrating the diversity and rich culture which is exists on here campus.
"I was particularly pleased to see all types of people from different backgrounds and faiths coming together to share a truly special moment."
He added: "Learning about Sikh culture, trying on traditional garments, enjoying the appetising cuisine with peers whilst making new friends - this is what the Oxford community is capable of at it's best."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.