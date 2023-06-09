Trains back on track after repairs to unsafe Nuneham Viaduct
Rail services between Didcot and Oxford have resumed after a two-month line closure caused by an unsafe viaduct.
Services had been expected to resume on Saturday but the first passenger train ran on the line earlier.
Nuneham Viaduct, which crosses the River Thames near Abingdon, was declared unsafe on 3 April.
The closure meant more than 100 passenger services were cancelled each day and 40 freight trains that run on the route diverted daily via London.
Part of the viaduct has been demolished and rebuilt.
A stronger embankment has been built up to a new bridge abutment to replace the 160-year-old one that was sinking into the riverbank.
Great Western Railway said trains were expected to run to a revised timetable throughout Friday as services return to the line.
Travellers are being urged to check their journeys before they travel.
