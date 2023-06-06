Oxford LTNs: Views sought on changes to traffic-calming measures
- Published
People are being asked for their views on plans to make changes to controversial traffic-calming measures.
Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) were introduced in east Oxford in May 2022, with bollards put up in March.
Oxfordshire County Council is looking to bring in automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) in some roads, as well as further bollards and planters.
The LTNs trial has prompted protests, with bollards run over, set alight and stolen.
Councillor Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet member for highways management, said: "Vandalism has interfered with running the trial and made it harder for us to fairly assess its impact.
"Now that the wooden bollards are in place, the extra information from this consultation will supplement the survey data we gathered last year, and the extensive monitoring and evaluation data we are still building up."
The authority said the consultation "is an opportunity for people to highlight the impact of the proposed changes, to comment on the LTN area as a whole, and to raise any suggestions we may not have thought of".
The LTN trial ends in November - the council would only bring in the changes if the council's cabinet decide to keep the measures in place.
The LTNs aim to make residential streets safer for walking and cycling as traffic is prevented from using some streets to take shortcuts.
The council's survey is open until 17:00 on 20 July.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.