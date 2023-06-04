In pictures: Blenheim Palace Triathlon

Blenheim Palace TriathlonLimeLight Sports Club
Councillor Ellie Southwood MBE (right) completed her first triathlon guided by Queens Park Harriers running coach Sophie Barnard

Thousands of triathletes have taken on the Blenheim Palace Triathlon in Oxfordshire.

The weekend-long event takes place in the palace grounds and nearly 5,000 competitors signed up this year.

The event featured two different triathlon distances, with options to complete a 400m swim, 8.3 miles (13.3km) bike ride and 1.8 mile (2.9km) run or a 750m swim, 12.3 mile (19.8km) bike ride and 3.4 mile (5.4km) run.

Organiser Craig Dews said: "Not only is it the most beautiful surrounding for a triathlon, but it boasts a varied offering for participants to enjoy, from beginners to experts.

"Hearing and seeing the stories of others taking part is truly inspirational. "

LimeLight Sports Club
Organiser Craig Dews said the palace made "the most beautiful surrounding" for a triathlon
LimeLight Sports Club
Competitors could choose one of two different distances
LimeLight Sports Club
The event is organised by Lime Light Sports Club
LimeLight Sports Club
The event is held every year at the UNESCO World Heritage site in Oxfordshire
LimeLight Sports Club
Almost 5,000 triathletes signed up to compete in the event this year
LimeLight Sports Club
This year the event raised money for its charity partner Cancer Research UK

.

