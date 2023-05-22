Bicester police officer charged with racial assaults
- Published
A police officer has been charged with racially aggravated assaults.
PC Georgia Williams, based in Bicester, Oxfordshire, faces three counts of racially aggravated battery and one of racially aggravated threatening behaviour, Thames Valley Police said.
The charges relate to an incident in Walton Street, Oxford, on 17 December 2022 when she was off duty.
The officer, who has been suspended, is due to appear before High Wycombe magistrates on 22 June.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.