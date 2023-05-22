Elsie Wheddon jailed for cruelty to children in Oxfordshire during 1970s
A woman who locked up children and allowed "rat-like creatures" to crawl over them has been jailed for 10 years.
Elsie Wheddon, 72, and her late husband Stephen subjected children to a "living hell" in Oxfordshire in the mid-1970s, Oxford Crown Court heard.
She was found guilty of 13 counts of child cruelty following a trial.
During sentencing, Recorder Stuart Trimmer KC said Wheddon participated in or allowed "unspeakable acts" that caused "life-long incalculable harm".
Jurors previously heard how Wheddon, of Northend in Warwickshire, allowed her husband to sexually abuse two children and used one victim's head as a mop to clean up urine.
He was charged with offences but took his own life on the day of his first planned court appearance, prosecutor Matthew Walsh said.
The barrister added the children had suffered an "unforgettable ordeal" at the hands of the couple.
'Truly horrific'
Wheddon's 13 charges included assault, ill treatment, neglect and abandonment of a child or young person, as well as causing unnecessary suffering and injury.
Oxford Crown Court previously heard these allegations were formally presented to police in 2019, when one victim felt they were in the "right headspace".
Investigating officer, Det Con Phillipa Metcalfe, of Thames Valley Police, said: "This case can only be described as truly horrific and what the children were put through was quite clearly an absolute hell.
"Elsie Wheddon was cruel, violent and also allowed her then husband, to carry out sexual and physical abuse against the victims.
"I would like to thank the victims for their bravery in supporting our investigation and giving evidence against their abuser."
