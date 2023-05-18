Bicester: M40 shut northbound after car leaves motorway
- Published
A stretch of the M40 in Oxfordshire has been closed after a car came off the carriageway.
The motorway is shut northbound between junction 9 for Bicester and 10 for the A43.
Traffic is being diverted off the motorway on to the A34 and then back on to the M40 at junction 10.
Thames Valley Police said the carriageway was likely to remain shut for several hours and urged people to find an alternative route.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.