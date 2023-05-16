Rapper Slowthai appears in court after rape charge
Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai has appeared in court after being accused of raping a woman.
The 28-year-old singer was charged under his real name, Tyron Kaymone Frampton.
He appeared before Oxford Magistrates' Court via video link from his home in Northampton on Tuesday.
The rapper has been charged with two counts of raping a woman in September 2021.
Mr Frampton, who was nominated for the best dance recording at 2021's Grammy Awards, is expected to appear before Oxford Crown Court on 15 June.
