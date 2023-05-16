Mollington house fire: Flames engulf roof after electrical fault
A fire has torn through the roof of a house after an electrical fault.
Two crews were called to the scene in Mollington, near Banbury in Oxfordshire, at 12:00 BST on Monday.
Nobody was hurt and firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the rest of the property.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said its investigation was slowed by the live solar panels on the roof. The crews had to be helped by an electrician to ensure they were safe.
A spokesperson for the fire service said it believed the fire was caused by an electrical fault in the roof space.
