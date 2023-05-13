Oxford drivers frustrated by extended road closure
Drivers have said a major road closure has been extended with little warning, leaving them stuck in long tailbacks.
National Highways previously said viaduct repairs would shut a three mile (5km) stretch of the A34 southbound near Oxford over the weekend.
However the road was closed for an extra two and a half miles (4km) on Friday night.
The highway authority said it was sorry for any confusion and motorists should leave extra time for their journeys.
Previously it said the road would be closed between Peartree and Botley interchanges, north and west of Oxford, until 06:00 BST on Monday due to work on Wolvercote Viaduct.
Callers to BBC Radio Oxford said the extra closure, between the Botley Interchange and Hinksey Hill, south of the city, was "ridiculous".
One listener, Trevor, said: "I've been in five miles of traffic in every single direction you can think of.
"I'm now half an hour late for an appointment I had and it costs everybody time and money."
Mark, driving to Bicester, told the station he was stuck in "solid" traffic approaching the Botley Interchange.
National Highways and bus operator Stagecoach reported delays of between 20 and 30 minutes.
Further A34 closures are scheduled both northbound and southbound in May and June.
The disruption comes as the Botley Road stretch of the A34 is also enduring delays because of a long-term closure for rail improvement work.
