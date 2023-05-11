Road closures in Oxford set to start for viaduct repairs
A series of overnight and weekend closures on a major road are set to begin due to repair works on a viaduct.
National Highways said the work at Wolvercote Viaduct in Oxford would result in the southbound closure of the A34, between Peartree and Botley Interchanges, from 23:00 BST.
It is expected to reopen at 06:00 tomorrow but other closures have been scheduled throughout May and June.
A diversion will be in place and extra time should be allowed for travel.
The diversion will be signed and take motorists via Eastern Bypass Road, A40 and A44 between the Peartree and Hinksey Hill Interchanges.
The A34 will be shut southbound on the same stretch of road at the following times:
- 21:00 on Friday 12 May until 06:00 on Monday 15 May
- 21:00 on Friday 19 May until 06:00 on Monday 22 May
- 21:00 on Friday 2 June until 06:00 on Monday 5 June
- 21:00 on Tuesday 6 June until 06:00 on Wednesday 7 June
It will also be shut northbound at:
- 21:00 on Friday 9 June until 06:00 on Monday 12 June
- 21:00 on Friday 16 June until 06:00 on Monday 19 June
- 21:00 on Friday 23 June until 06:00 on Monday 26 June
The disruption comes as the Botley Road stretch of the A34 is also enduring delays because of a long-term closure for rail improvement work.
