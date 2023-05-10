Oxford's Hinksey Splash Park closed for summer over safety fears
A splash park in Oxford will stay shut through the summer after it was deemed unsafe.
Hinksey Splash Park off Abingdon Road has been found to need major work to its concrete base, surface and unreliable fountains.
Oxford City Council said: "The condition of the play surface and fountains is unsafe... the site now risks children getting injured".
The park normally opens from late May throughout the summer.
The council said ongoing repairs were no longer enough to keep the site safe with major work now needed.
Councillor Chewe Munkonge, cabinet member for parks and leisure, said: "We know families will be disappointed the splash park won't open this summer, but safety has to come first.
"We're looking at how we can provide a splash park in future years, they're really popular with children and parents and we're committed to finding an affordable solution."
The Hinksey Outdoor Pool's reopening has been delayed due to wet weather hampering relining work. It is expected to open from late May.
