Kidlington holds vote over Oxford United stadium plans
- Published
A poll is being held in an Oxfordshire village over plans for Oxford United's new football stadium.
Residents are being asked if Kidlington Parish Council should support the idea.
The club has proposed an 18,000-capacity stadium on a site south of the village, known locally as the Triangle.
Voting will take place between 16:00 and 21:00 BST. The result, which will not be legally binding, is expected to be announced soon after.
The parish council is legally required to hold the poll after a group of residents requested it.
Victoria Campbell, of campaign group Friends of Stratfield Brake which opposes the development, called for the vote which required the support of 10 residents.
The parish council has remained neutral on the proposal and said it will do so until "detailed plans are received".
A parish poll is an expression of opinion and the authority is not legally bound to adopt a position based on its outcome.
Council chairman David Robey said he felt the vote was "premature" but it was still "important as many residents as possible vote".
He said the financial cost to the council of holding the vote was "in the thousands".
The parish council's eventual view on the plans will also not be binding on Oxfordshire County Council, which owns the site and will decide if the plan moves forward.
The club's lease on its current home, the Kassam Stadium, runs out in 2026.
