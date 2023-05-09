Oxford LTNs: Residents call for bus gate to stop "gridlock"
Residents living in a street outside controversial traffic-calming measures are calling for their road to be added.
East Oxford has three low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) - Divinity Road, St Clement's and St Mary's.
Since the LTNs came in those living on nearby Morrell Avenue have said traffic has increased, causing "gridlock".
They want a bus gate so only buses and residents can get through. Oxfordshire County Council said it planned to meet with residents to discuss the idea.
Aeron Buchanan, from the Morrell Avenue Area Residents' Association, said: "We've seen increased traffic, increased speeding and increased pollution since the implementation of the East Oxford LTNs.
"We're in a unique situation on Morrell Avenue - there won't be a traffic displacement problem because it isn't a route that provides an alternative."
In a statement, Oxfordshire County Council said: "The county council has received a proposal from a group of residents on Morrell Avenue who are hoping to reduce traffic on their road.
"Such a proposal is complex and will need careful consideration as to how any changes would impact the wider Oxford road network.
"Officers are reviewing the idea and will arrange to meet with the residents group to discuss it in more detail."
Richard Parnham, from the campaign group Reconnecting Oxford, said: "They have been hammered by the LTNS - the council have managed to turn Morrel Avenue part of the day into a car park and part into a race track.
"The best way to solve the problem is to get all the LTNs ripped out and let traffic go back to how it was."
LTNs were introduced to stop vehicles using residential roads as cut-through routes and to reduce congestion and pollution, via the use of bollards or planters.
They have proved controversial with protests taking place and bollards vandalised.
