Local Elections 2023: Conservative emotions running high at Oxfordshire counts
- Published
The Conservatives say they fear losing their only council in Oxfordshire following the local elections.
Cherwell District Council leader Barry Wood said he was "nervous" their two-seat majority was in danger.
In West Oxfordshire, the Lib Dems leapfrogged the Tories to become the largest party, although the authority remains under no overall control.
Results are due later at South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse district councils.
After 22 years in charge, the Conservatives lost control of West Oxfordshire last year, which includes ex-Prime Minister David Cameron's former seat of Witney.
The Lib Dems gained three councillors to make a total of 18 seats while the Tories lost three, ending up with 17.
Previously the authority was run by a coalition of Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green councillors.
At Cherwell District Council, leader Barry Wood said it was not easy to stand and watch the count.
"There's an element of nervousness that it might go away from us this time," he said.
