Great Rollright fire: Firefighters tackle large scrapyard blaze
Firefighters have tackled a large fire at a scrapyard.
Eight crews were called to the blaze near Great Rollright, Oxfordshire, at 02:09 BST after receiving reports of a fire and explosions at the site.
A fire service spokesperson said it was a "significant" incident with a "large smoke plume visible from two miles away".
It was brought under control within two hours. Crews have remained to monitor the situation and damp down the site.
An investigation into its cause is under way.
Crews attended from Hook Norton, Charlbury, Deddington, Burford, Witney, Banbury, Moreton-in-Marsh and Stow on the Wold.
Specialist vehicles, including a water carrier, were also sent from Slade Park in Headington and Wheatley.
Thames Water, Thames Valley Police, the Environment Agency, and the Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks also provided support during the operation.
