Local Elections 2023: Oxfordshire's voters discuss the issues
- Published
Local elections are being held in May in four council areas in Oxfordshire.
The only Conservative-run authority in the county, Cherwell District Council, has a third of seats up for grabs.
West Oxfordshire District Council, which is run by a coalition of Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green councillors, also has contests in a third of seats.
The Lib Dems control Vale of White Horse and have a ruling partnership with Greens in South Oxfordshire. All seats are up at both district councils.
We asked voters in the four areas about local issues that matter to them.
Town centres
"It's been really tough... The cost of living crisis has been difficult for people," said Mark Allitt, owner of Revival MK2 clothing in Banbury.
He would like to see more done to attract shoppers to the town, which lies in the Cherwell District Council area.
"I think our high streets can have a bright future if you can appeal to people and attract people in. Offer them something to come into the town for," he urged.
Barry Whitehouse, owner of The Artery art shop and education centre in Banbury, said his building's energy bills had risen by 70%.
He said: "With the current economic crisis, prices going up, energy bills soaring... despite all that, it's heartwarming to see that people are still willing to support independent businesses.
"I'd like to see candidates that are passionate about independent retail and preserving town centres and that are willing and have ideas to help generate the change that is needed to help towns survive."
River pollution
An issue talked about by political parties at national level, river pollution has also filtered down into local election campaigning.
In West Oxfordshire - home to the rivers Windrush, Evenlode and Dorn - it features in several of the parties' campaign materials.
Ashley Smith, founder of campaign group Windrush Against Sewage Pollution, said storm overflows in Witney at one time discharged untreated sewage and rainwater for almost four months.
He wants to see councils "be a voice… and using their power when they can do", including blocking developments that could lead to the sewage system becoming overwhelmed.
Housing developments
Housing developments around growing towns like Didcot in the South Oxfordshire District Council area can be controversial.
Gareth Clarke said his neighbourhood had issues with getting a health centre and allotments, which were in the original plans 10 years ago.
"If there's not the right infrastructure, then the residents can put a burden on the other health facilities or other facilities in Didcot or surrounding areas," he said.
He wants councils to "get the infrastructure in place and guaranteed before they start throwing up more houses".
Climate change
In 2019, Vale of White Horse became one of the first UK councils to declare a climate emergency, committing itself to action on global warming.
Two years later, Michelle Charlesworth co-founded of One Planet Abingdon, a cafe and event space in the area.
The activist, who has been jailed over oil protests, said issues such as sustainable travel, sustainable food and energy should guide decision-making by local politicians.
"Everything that they do they should be looking at through the lens of 'We are in an emergency'", she said.
