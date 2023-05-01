Thousands gather for Oxford's May Day festivities
Thousands of people have descended on Oxford for the city's May Morning festivities.
Around 16,000 people gathered in the High Street and on Magdalen Bridge to welcome the coming of spring, the city council said.
Church bells rang from 06:00 BST in the annual tradition and Magdalen College Choir sang from the college's Great Tower.
Traditional entertainment included Morris dancing and folk singing.
Hilary Convoy, squire of Towersey Horseshoes Morris dancing troupe, said: "It's a hangover of the tradition of getting up at midnight, going into the woods and gathering boughs. It's to say goodbye to the winter and welcoming in the summer."
Roads were closed for the event but have since reopened.
Oxford City Council communities councillor Shaista Aziz said: "May Morning is a uniquely Oxford tradition and makes us proud to be Oxonians.
"It's very special to witness the quiet gathering beneath the tower, the beautiful music, and the sense of being part of something that stretches back through centuries.
"Thanks to everyone who attended and who worked on the event for making this such an enjoyable, friendly celebration."
