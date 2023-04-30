Oxford prepares for May morning celebrations influx
Oxford is preparing for thousands of people to fill its streets for the city's May morning festivities.
The annual tradition sees crowds gather along High Street and Magdalen Bridge to welcome the coming of Spring.
From 06:00 BST on Bank Holiday Monday the bells will ring out and choristers will sing Hymnus Eucharisticus from the the Great Tower.
The Plain to the top of the High Street is set to close from 02:00 - 0900 BST.
Traditional entertainment for the celebrations includes Morris dancing and folk singing.
The Jack-in-the-Green - a person covered in green foliage, a bit like a walking Christmas tree - also accompanies the Morris displays in Radcliffe Square, New College Lane and Broad Street.
Councillor Shaista Aziz, cabinet member for inclusive communities and culture, said: "May morning is a joyful celebration and absolutely unique to Oxford.
"This is not an organised event, it's simply a coming together of people of all ages and backgrounds - families, students and visitors - to mark a tradition, and that makes it a very special event for everyone to enjoy."
The council said a one-way system "to enable the crowd to flow during and immediately after the event" would be in place on Magdalen Bridge.
The 500-year-old tradition often attracts more than 25,000 people.
