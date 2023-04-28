Oxford: Loading ban at The Plain after cyclist's death
New restrictions will be introduced at a roundabout where an Oxford University scientist was killed.
A peak-hour loading ban will be in place at The Plain, in Oxford, from 07:00 to 10:00 and between 16:30 and 19:00.
Oxfordshire County Council said the move was aimed at improving safety after cyclist Dr Ling Felce, 35, was hit by a lorry in March 2022.
Robert Whiting was jailed for eight years for causing Dr Felce's death.
It was found he was unqualified, uninsured and more than eight times over the drug-drive limit when the incident happened.
The county council previously said about 12,000 bike journeys a day were made at The Plain during university term times.
The authority approved the loading ban on Thursday and said it would consult with local residents to investigate alternative arrangements for loading at the site.
The changes are expected to also reduce delays to buses.
New road studs, bollards, cycle stands and light cycle lane segregation units were installed at the site in November last year.
