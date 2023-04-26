Abingdon witness appeal after woman raped on footpath
- Published
A man is being hunted by the police after a woman was raped on a town footpath.
The victim, in her twenties, was approached by her attacker while walking on a pathway alongside Shelley Close, off Northcourt Road in Abingdon.
The man spoke to her briefly between 18:30 and 19:00 BST before sexually assaulting her. She sustained minor injuries in the attack.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses. No arrests have been made.
The man is white, possibly balding or with receding hair, and was wearing a dark-coloured sweatshirt.
Det Insp David Whiteaker said: "We are investigating this incident with the utmost priority and the victim is being supported by officers.
"We know there were a large number of people in or around the area at the time of the offence.
"We would appeal to anybody who believes they were in the area and may have seen anything that could assist the investigation, to get in touch with Thames Valley Police."
The force has increased patrols in the area following the assault, with uniformed and plain-clothed officers in the area.
