London Marathon: Final finisher revealed as car crash victim
- Published
A man who won the hearts of millions as the London Marathon's last finisher has described the pain he endured to complete the race.
A video of Tom Durnin finishing the 26.2-mile run went viral after it was posted by the event's organisers.
Mr Durnin, from Banbury in Oxfordshire, revealed he had a car crash in December that severely limited his training.
The 35-year-old suffered a bleed on the brain and a broken arm in the crash but still managed to finish the race.
He notched up a time of eight hours, 10 minutes and 58 seconds.
Race organisers described it as "one of the greatest moments" in London Marathon history.
Mr Durnin told the BBC he had not been able to do any training until March because of the car accident.
"The furthest I'd run up until [Sunday] was 10k so I went well into the unknown," he said.
"At mile 10 my ankle gave way and my foot and then my knee, and then at mile 16 my other knee went so I was just ploughing through... on jelly babies and Lucozade and everything else that was being handed out along the way."
He said giving up "wasn't an option" and he was determined to finish, no matter how long it took, so he could raise money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust.
"One of the hardest parts was when I got to mile 23 and for some reason I thought a marathon was 24 miles... that's when a lot wind comes out of me because you're prepared to finish," he added.
Despite the pain, Mr Durnin said he wanted to run the marathon again next year.
Organisers tweeted: "We're in awe of your determination to finish what you started."
