Oxford LTNs: Council investigates whether traffic barrier is 'too wide'
An authority that installed Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) is to investigate whether one of its barriers is too wide, meaning smaller cars can slip though.
LTNs were introduced by Oxfordshire County Council to block residential streets in Oxford.
But former Deputy Lord Mayor Tony Brett has contacted the council, pointing out that the LTN on Magdalen Road is "too wide".
The council is looking into the matter.
LTNs were introduced to stop vehicles using residential roads as cut-through routes, and to reduce congestion and pollution, via the use of bollards or planters.
LTNs introduced in Cowley have been made permanent. Another trial is under way in east Oxford.
Mr Brett tweeted a picture of the LTN in question, asking if the council could make adjustments.
"I watched someone drive a smallish car straight through it last night when walking home," he said.
In a statement provided to the BBC, the council said: "Oxfordshire County Council is investigating concerns that the gap between the planters and the bollard on Magdalen Road could be big enough for smaller cars to pass through.
"The road remains closed to ordinary traffic where the bollard and signs are located.
"The trial LTN traffic restrictions remain in place to create safer streets for walkers and cyclists, and we reasonably expect road users to respect signs at closure points."
LTN policies have proved controversial with protests taking place and bollards vandalised.
