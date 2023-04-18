Carterton cat attacks: Pets shot with air rifle
- Published
One cat died and others were severely injured after a spate of air rifle shootings in a town, police investigating have said.
Three cats were injured in the same close within a week of each other in Carterton. At least another three were shot in recent months.
Feline Jack, 10, was shot in the leg and had to have a metal plate fitted, costing £4,000 to avoid amputation.
Thames Valley Police said all cats had been shot with an air rifle.
Jack's owner Mel McLoughlin, 60, said she found him making a "horrible noise" by the front door of her home.
"He dragged himself in - he was very distressed and couldn't put any weight on his leg," she said.
"We rushed him to the vets in Woodstock who said it was broken.
"The vet said they could see the pellet on the X-ray and he was shot by a high-velocity air rifle at close range.
"All the trauma it's caused for him, and for what reason?"
PCSO Nick Morley, from Carterton, said officers were speaking to residents and checking doorbell and CCTV footage to try and identify the person is behind the attacks.
He said: "It all appears to be centralised around this area. Capturing it on CCTV is going to be the vital thing.
"We are urging people to come forward with any information whether their cat has been affected or they know of someone in the area who may be doing this."
He added officers were also investigating a potential link between the recent attacks and a spate from previous years.
