Henley MP to step down at next general election
A Conservative MP has confirmed he will not be seeking re-election to the next UK parliament.
John Howell, 67, has served as MP for Henley-on-Thames for 15 years, winning five elections.
He took over the constituency in 2008 when former Henley MP Boris Johnson became Mayor of London.
In a letter to South Oxfordshire Conservative Association Mr Howell said he did not want to remain an MP due to his age and other interests.
He wrote: "By the end of the next parliament, I will be approaching my mid-70s and that is why I said at the time of the 2019 general election that I would not seek re-adoption again.
"I hope the constituency will remain loyal to Rishi Sunak as leader and I wish it well."
Mr Howell leads the UK delegation to the Council of Europe and has twice served as a parliamentary private secretary to ministers.
The Henley constituency has returned a Conservative majority of at least 14,000 at the last four general elections.
Boris Johnson has been reselected as the Conservative candidate for the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency, despite speculation the former prime minister might seek a safer seat.
