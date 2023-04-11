Nuneham viaduct closure rail disruption to last until June
- Published
A main rail line is expected to remain closed until June because of work on an unsafe viaduct, Network Rail has said.
Nuneham viaduct near Abingdon, Oxfordshire, was shut on 3 April because of instability.
The bridge over the River Thames carries CrossCountry and Great Western Railway services as well as freight trains to and from Southampton Docks.
Network Rail said it hoped a temporary structure would allow trains to run between Didcot and Oxford by 10 June.
The structure would stabilise the viaduct after "increasingly significant movements" forced its closure, the rail firm said.
Previously it said the disruption would last until late April.
The track operator said the viaduct failed despite recent repairs and following the wettest March in more than 30 years.
Rail firms are running revised timetables and replacement buses for passengers while freight trains are expected to be diverted via west London.
