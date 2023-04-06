Graven Hill: Self-builders call for return to site's 'original vision'
Residents of a self-build community have written an open letter to their local authority, saying its developer is neglecting its "original vision".
Graven Hill near Bicester, Oxfordshire, is the UK's biggest self-build development.
A spokesperson for Cherwell District Council insisted it was still a "unique" place that "allowed for diversity in the local housing market".
Graven Hill Village Development Company Ltd (GHVDC) declined to comment.
Cherwell District Council bought the former Ministry of Defence site in 2014 to build 1,900 homes, consisting of self-builds, new builds, affordable housing, and apartments.
The first phase of individual self-build plots was released in 2016.
But the open letter accuses GHVDC of also pursuing a policy of "volume build... energy-inefficient, identikit houses".
It added: "Those attracted to Graven Hill by the original vision are dismayed by the change."
It urged the council to "revive the vision and actively scrutinise the company's activities before the project becomes irredeemable".
One signatory, Alex Bell, said: "Unfortunately residents are now alone in supporting the self-build community vision as GHVDC has completely pivoted to the standard housing developer model."
Leah Lewis, who featured on Grand Designs: The Street, which followed the stories of self-builders on the site, appealed for new build homes to be built "adhering to the high and enforced build standards expected of the self-builders".
She also asked for a greater percentage of self-build plots to be made available.
A spokesperson for Cherwell District Council said: "Graven Hill is a unique development that has allowed for diversity in the local housing market.
"It takes a ground-breaking approach to housing delivery and great progress has been made.
"We have acknowledged receipt of an open letter and our chief executive Yvonne Rees will respond."
