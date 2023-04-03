Oxfordshire: Rail disruption over viaduct stability fears
- Published
A rail line has been closed while engineers undertake an urgent inspection of a river bridge.
Nuneham Viaduct, which crosses the River Thames near Abingdon, Oxfordshire, is on a main line between Didcot and Oxford.
Network Rail said it was carrying out an "urgent safety inspection" of the crossing.
Crosscountry Trains and Great Western Railway (GWR) said the line would remain closed tomorrow.
GWR spokesman Paul Gentleman said: "This has been a major impact on customers today; lots of disruption as a result of this line closure.
"We have been able to operate a rail replacement service between Oxford and Didcot but I'm afraid this disruption will continue tomorrow. The bridge will remain closed."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.