Oxford city centre closure over suspicious package, police say
People have been evacuated and part of Oxford city centre was closed after a suspicious package was reported, police have said.
Broad Street was cordoned off and people were evacuated from a library, a theatre and the Museum of Natural History on Monday morning.
Glen Harfield, who was working in Weston library, said officers had also taped off a tourist bus.
Thames Valley Police later said the package was not suspicious.
The force said the University of Oxford's Weston Library was evacuated. People were also seen leaving the Museum of Natural History and the Sheldonian Theatre.
Bookshop Blackwell's was also closed during the incident but reopened shortly after 12:00 GMT.
Mr Harfield said: "There was police tape across the road, there was a tourist bus that had police tape either side of it, and people were being ushered out of the Sheldonian Theatre - then everyone was told to evacuate the Weston Library."
He said police had initially made a smaller cordon before extending it, adding: "The tape was one side of the bus and the next time I looked out of the window it was the other side of the bus as well."
