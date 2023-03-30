Eurovision hopeful joins Oxfordshire's Truck Festival line-up
Mae Muller, the UK's Eurovision Song Contest entrant, will play at this year's Truck Festival in Oxfordshire.
She is part of a new raft of artists announced for the event, which also includes The Reytons, Gengahr, English Teacher, Chappaqua Wrestling and FEET.
They join the previously announced Self Esteem, Royal Blood, Alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club, The Wombats, The Vaccines and Everything Everything.
It takes place at Hill Farm in Steventon from 21 to 23 July.
Muller will be replacing Beabadoobee who has had to pull out of the event.
Earlier this month she was officially revealed as the UK's representative for Eurovision, which takes place in Liverpool where she will be performing her track I Wrote A Song.
Sam Ryder turned things around for the UK at the 2022 competition, placing second to Ukraine. He also joined the bill at Truck Festival afterwards.
In a statement, festival manager Lily Brimble said: "We couldn't be more excited to be bringing a line-up packed with the most talked-about bands and artists into one place - perfect for fans to discover their favourite new artists and celebrate those soundtracking the here and now.
"Truck has always thrived when spotlighting future trailblazers and the best in the scene right now, and this year is no exception."
The first Truck Festival was conceived by brothers Robin and Joe Bennett. It took place in 1998, when an actual truck was used for the stage.
Last year's event was Truck's 25th anniversary and attracted 25,000 revellers.
It was also the return of the festival after a three-year Covid break.
