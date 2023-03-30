Benson bin lorry crash: Man dies after being hit
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a bin lorry.
The man, in his 50s, was taken to hospital following the crash on the A4074 in Benson, Oxfordshire, at about 12:10 GMT on Monday.
Thames Valley Police said he had since died and that officers were investigating.
Sgt James Surman has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area, around the time of the collision, to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.