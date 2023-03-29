Oxford Music and Folk promoter denies racist comments
A folk music promoter has denied he is racist after past tweets came to light.
Geoff Smith, organiser of Oxford Music and Folk (OMAF), claimed his account was hacked at the time the offensive tweets were made.
Duo Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have boycotted the promoter, cancelling a gig last Saturday at The Quaker Meeting House.
"We cannot work with someone whose published outspoken views are so misaligned with our own," they said.
Musician Eliza Carthy called their decision an "incredibly brave and principled stance to take".
She said she wanted to add her voice "to the growing number of people" steering clear of the promoter.
John Spiers, of Spiers and Boden and Bellowhead fame, also called it a "brave stand".
'Abhorrent views'
In a statement Mr Smith said: "I am as horrified as the wider folk scene to see that certain racist comments have been associated with the OMAF Twitter account made a number of years ago.
"Until I was made aware of their content I had no prior knowledge of the existence of these tweets and I categorically state that neither myself or anyone else associated with OMAF is responsible for these comments and the abhorrent views they express, nor do we share them."
He said the account was hacked "on at least three occasions".
He added: "On a personal level the views expressed... are not opinions and attitudes I hold and people who know and work with me can tell you I am not a racist."
In a statement Folk Weekend: Oxford said: "We are committed to making folk music and arts in Oxford available to all, and reject the views that have been expressed by another folk promoter in our wonderful city."
