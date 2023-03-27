Oxfordshire special needs education: Parent's frustration over provision
- Published
Education provision for children with special needs in Oxfordshire has left families "frustrated", a parent has said.
The mother of an eight-year-old, out of school since July 2022, said her daughter's learning was being affected.
Oxfordshire County Council said plans for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) provision "don't even skim the surface".
The government has promised to "drastically reform" the sector.
Amelie, from Wantage, has a rare genetic disorder and is waiting for a special school place which the county council agreed she could have in January 2022.
Her mum Nicola, who works at home full time while taking care of Amelie, said: "Her learning is obviously impacted.
"She wants and needs attention but you know you have to get on with your job because you've got bills to pay, so you feel torn between working and spending time with her, and how that's actually affecting her mentally.
"The unknown is just frustrating, you can't get on with your life, it's horrible, really horrible, it pushes you to the limit, it really does."
She has been awarded more than £2,000 in compensation due to how the council has handled the process of finding Amelie a school place.
Parents held a protest in November saying families were being "let down" by the local authority.
The government set out a £70m improvement plan in early March to address challenges with SEND provision.
It included plans for another 33 special free schools - although none in Oxfordshire.
Nationally, there is funding for 400 more educational psychologists and 5,000 early years special needs coordinators.
Liz Brighouse, cabinet member for education at Oxfordshire Council Council, said the reform plan "doesn't even skim the surface".
She said: "The local authority actually is in a very difficult position, understanding the need but very often not being able to meet it because the funding streams come from national government."
She admitted the system was at "crisis point" and said the council had already "started to work in a different way".
The Department for Education said: "Our recent SEND Improvement Plan will drastically reform the support system for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, prioritising earlier intervention and creating consistent high standards across the country.
"This is backed by significant investment into the high needs budget, worth £10.1bn by 2023-24, which is over 50% more than four years ago."
