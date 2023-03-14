Death threats over Jeremy Clarkson's farm shop plans, council says
Death threats have been received by two people opposed to a proposed development at Jeremy Clarkson's farm, a council has said.
Security was present at a hearing held by the Planning Inspectorate over the use of buildings at Diddly Squat Farm in Chadlington, Oxfordshire.
At least one death threat has been reported to police, according to West Oxfordshire District Council.
A final decision on the plans will be published in the coming weeks.
The former Top Gear presenter's planning battle with the local authority was featured in series two of Amazon's Clarkson's Farm.
Clarkson is appealing an enforcement notice from West Oxfordshire District Council.
The authority has previously rejected a planning application for a car park on the site and instructed Clarkson to close the restaurant and cafe, claiming it breached planning laws.
Discussion has included whether items sold in the site's shop are farm produce or gifts.
Clarkson's legal representative Richard Kimblin QC said a "quantity of gifts on sale is incidental to the planning permission" they received.
Planning inspector Richard Perrins requested no filming or photography at the hearing to reassure those involved.
'People feel intimidated'
He said threats have been made to various parties involved in the planning process.
The council is aware of at least two death threats to people opposing the activity at the farm site, one to a councillor and one to a member of the public.
The inspector will be making a site visit following the hearing.
A spokesperson for the council said: "Unfortunately, we have had to take safety precautions following a number of threats and abuse directed at councillors and local people since the airing of season two of Clarkson's Farm.
"This has included death threats and as a result we have had to consider a range of safety measures to protect councillors, staff and residents.
"We understand people may not agree with decisions taken by the council but there is no place for threatening or abusive behaviour.
"It damages the democratic process when people feel intimidated and do not feel safe to express the opinions they are entitled to."
Thames Valley Police and Clarkson's legal team have been approached for comment.
