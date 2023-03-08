Oxfordshire children with special needs and disabilities wait on school places
A local authority has been criticised by parents because children with special educational needs and disabilities are still waiting on school places for September.
Oxfordshire County Council said it was experiencing some delays and still confirming placements.
Councils have to meet a statutory deadline of 15 February to name a school for pupils.
Secondary school places for other pupils were released last week.
Jennifer, from Didcot, told the BBC she was "kept completely in the dark" after she was told her daughter would receive "mainstream" education in September, but not told which school.
'Very upset'
She said: "Transition from primary to secondary is huge for any child, but for a child with additional needs… this is a huge, huge transition for them, and as a parent we need to be able to support them and make sure they're able to cope with the change.
"She was very upset last week once all her friends found out. Her comment to me was 'does no-one want me?'
"And that's heartbreaking. She doesn't understand what's going on with local authorities… she just feels at the moment that she's not wanted in a school and that's horrible."
Matty, from Watchfield, is waiting for a place for her autistic son who also has ADHD.
"We've been chasing the council for months. It's really stressful… I can't give my son any answers. We're in limbo… he's not good with change and it's affecting his wellbeing now," she explained.
Miranda Cooper, director at SEN Consultancy, said: "They should have heard by now. There's a legal criteria that local authorities all around the country have to name the provision that the child will be attending by the 15th February.
"It's very unusual to have written in the plan just a 'mainstream education'... there's definitely a clear error that has occurred in county."
'Simply unacceptable'
According to the Department for Education, when local authorities fail to meet timescales parents can complain to the council, and following that, to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
Parents protested in November over the council's provision of special needs services for children.
Layla Moran, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, described the situation as "particularly bad in Oxfordshire", though "money is a big part of it".
She said: "One of the things that's simply unacceptable is when a family is asking for information and just don't get replies."
In a statement, the council said: "Although the vast majority have had a school place identified we are experiencing some delays and still confirming school places for some in September.
"We are continuing to work with families and settings on an individual basis to deal with these issues in coming weeks.
"We appreciate this uncertainty leads to an anxious time for children and their families and we are working hard to resolve this."
