Didcot: Woman found dead at home two days after crash
A woman has been found dead in her home two days after she was involved in a crash with a van.
The collision between a white Peugeot van and a silver Smart ForTwo happened on the Milton Interchange Roundabout, Didcot, on Friday at about 11:45 GMT.
Thames Valley Police said the woman, aged in her 60s, who had been driving the car, was treated for minor injures in hospital and discharged.
The force said she was found dead at her home in Abingdon on Sunday.
Witnesses and anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police.
No arrests have been made.
