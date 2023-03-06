Compulsory water meters set to be fitted across Oxford
Compulsory water meters are set to be fitted in homes across Oxford.
Thames Water said its engineers were currently surveying streets ahead of installations.
The water firm, which has the power to force households to install meters, said new meter pits - vaults to house the meters - would start in April.
Residents set to have a smart meter will be contacted in the coming weeks - the smart meter rollout to homes will begin from the autumn.
A spokesperson said: "The south east of England is a water stressed region and we need to act now to protect our future resources.
"Under legislation consumers cannot refuse a smart meter, however, we always assess the suitability of a meter for each property."
The firm added it would write to homeowners "a week or so before we start working on your street".
You can use this calculator to work out whether you would be better or worse off.
